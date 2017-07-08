Diane Shima Rwigara's dream to be Rwanda's next president and probably the country's first female president has unceremoniously been shattered …
Rwandans in Washington DC, Angola mark Liberation Day
Rwanda: It's Kagame, Habineza and Mpayimana in Race
Three presidential candidates barred from standing against Rwanda's incumbent Kagame
Israel to welcome 'friend', Rwandan President Paul Kagame in state visit
Rwanda: Kagame's Female Competitor Kicked Out of Presidential Race
African press review 8 July 2017
Mrs Kagame Tells Pro-Femmes Twese Hamwe Leaders to Keep up the Good Work Their Doing
Djibouti Police Chief visit RNP
Rwanda: First Lady Urges Women to Keep Up the Good Progress
Rwanda News Wire
Diane Shima Rwigara's dream to be Rwanda's next president and probably the country's first female president has unceremoniously been shattered …
Leave a Reply