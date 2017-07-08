According Rwanda's electoral code, independent presidential aspirants are required to present 600 signatures with at least 12 from each of the 30 …
Rwandans in Washington DC, Angola mark Liberation Day
Rwanda: It's Kagame, Habineza and Mpayimana in Race
Three presidential candidates barred from standing against Rwanda's incumbent Kagame
Israel to welcome 'friend', Rwandan President Paul Kagame in state visit
Rwanda: Kagame's Female Competitor Kicked Out of Presidential Race
African press review 8 July 2017
Mrs Kagame Tells Pro-Femmes Twese Hamwe Leaders to Keep up the Good Work Their Doing
Djibouti Police Chief visit RNP
Rwanda: First Lady Urges Women to Keep Up the Good Progress
Rwanda News Wire
According Rwanda's electoral code, independent presidential aspirants are required to present 600 signatures with at least 12 from each of the 30 …
Leave a Reply