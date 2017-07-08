For the past 25 years, Pro-Femmes Twese Hamwe has fronted the campaign to empower Rwandan women economically, socially and morally.
Rwandans in Washington DC, Angola mark Liberation Day
Rwanda: It's Kagame, Habineza and Mpayimana in Race
Three presidential candidates barred from standing against Rwanda's incumbent Kagame
Israel to welcome 'friend', Rwandan President Paul Kagame in state visit
Rwanda: Kagame's Female Competitor Kicked Out of Presidential Race
African press review 8 July 2017
Mrs Kagame Tells Pro-Femmes Twese Hamwe Leaders to Keep up the Good Work Their Doing
Djibouti Police Chief visit RNP
Rwanda: First Lady Urges Women to Keep Up the Good Progress
Rwanda News Wire
For the past 25 years, Pro-Femmes Twese Hamwe has fronted the campaign to empower Rwandan women economically, socially and morally.
Leave a Reply