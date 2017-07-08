RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Love in a shoebox arrives for Rwandan children

By Leave a Comment

A child's heart … in a beat it could see truth. Love had come from thousands of miles away in a shoebox. “ 'Yesu ara-gu-kunda' (phonetic) means …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire