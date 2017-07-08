RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Inkotanyi: How a filmmaker immortalized the liberation struggle

By Leave a Comment

The picture which was premiered in January this year, debuted in Rwanda on Friday evening at Century Cinema with the First Lady Mrs Jeannette …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire