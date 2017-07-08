RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

In Kagame’s Rwanda, the bold presidential bid of Rwigara ends

By Leave a Comment

In Rwanda, three candidates seeking to stand for the presidential election on August 4 have been disqualified, the National Electoral Commission …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire