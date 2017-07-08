RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Handcrafts have become ‘bread and butter’ for Kayonza’s needy women

By Leave a Comment

The women's crafts are in line with Rwanda's cultural tourism whereby made-in Rwanda products are exhibited to reflect the Rwanda culture and …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire