RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Top British diplomat roots for closer Rwanda-UK relations

By Leave a Comment

A top British diplomat, Sir Simon McDonald, has said that if countries are to progress and make things better for their people, it is important that they …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire