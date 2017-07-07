RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Scholars call for quality education to facilitate Africa’s rise

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda hosted the conference “Mobilizing African Intellectuals towards Quality Tertiary Education” from July 5 to 6. It is organized under the auspices …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire