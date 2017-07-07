Rwanda’s electoral body disqualifies 3 presidential hopefuls

Rwanda's electoral commission has disqualified three candidates for next month's presidential election, saying they didn't fulfil requirements such as …
Electoral Body Approves 3 Presidential Candidates
Rwanda Disqualifies Only Female Presidential Candidate
Krzysztof Krauze's Rwanda Genocide Film Premiers Three Years After His Death
NEC approves Kagame, 2 other candidates ahead of August presidential elections
MTN Rwanda Agrees to Pay US $8.5 Million Administrative Fine
Court declines to grant order to stop EAC states signing EPA
'Climate of fear' in Rwanda ahead of polls: Amnesty
Clean Water in Villages of Kirehe
Wright Patt: Physician part of Air Force's global health initiative
More than 20 years after genocide, Rwandans still live in a climate of fear
Rwanda News Wire
Rwanda's electoral commission has disqualified three candidates for next month's presidential election, saying they didn't fulfil requirements such as …
Leave a Reply