RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

MTN Rwanda Agrees to Pay US $8.5 Million Administrative Fine

By Leave a Comment

MTN-Rwanda has agreed to pay a fine of US $$8.5 million to settle its dispute with the Rwandan government. After 'failed' negotiations MTN Rwanda …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire