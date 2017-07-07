RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Kagame’s female challenger takes another shot at Rwanda’s presidency

By Leave a Comment

35-year-old Diane Shima Rwigara has resubmitted her nomination to be a candidate during the August 3 elections after she was rejected by …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire