RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

EDITORIAL: NEC’s first of two major decisions for Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

Incumbent President Paul Kagame of RPF-Inkotanyi and opposition candidate Frank Habineza of Democratic Green Party of Rwanda were already …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire