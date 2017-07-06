RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Teenage pregnancy: Why the picture is still gloomy

By Leave a Comment

Twenty four year-old Josiane Bwiza dropped out of school when she was only 16 years old. Her dropping out had nothing to do with lack of school …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire