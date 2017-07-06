RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Netanyahu offers friendship to those ignoring Palestinians

By Leave a Comment

Summary⎙ Print The visits this week to Israel of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame reflect Prime Minister …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire