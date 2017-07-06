RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Kenya’s ‘Grandpa Records’ eyes local music industry

By Leave a Comment

Kenyan Recording label, Grandpa Records,is set to open shop in Rwanda. The label house confirmed early this week that it's coming to Kigali soon.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire