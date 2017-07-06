Diamond Platnumz has been on tour in Kigali, Rwanda, where he brought the city to a standstill. Due to his multinational itinerary, the Salome hit …
Netanyahu: Modi trip will add 'energy' to relationship
Amy Donaldson: Athletes offer Rwandan children some well-deserved joy, learn about love and ...
Kagame invite makes Diamond cancel shows
Netanyahu offers friendship to those ignoring Palestinians
Area roundup: Minnetrista seeks volunteers for 'Faeries' event
Karlovy Vary Film Review: 'Birds Are Singing in Kigali'
Rwanda: Decades of Attacks, Repression and Killings Set the Scene for Next Month's Election
Rwanda Fuel Prices Fall Slightly in July Review
Rwandans recall end of genocide on liberation day
Rwanda News Wire
Diamond Platnumz has been on tour in Kigali, Rwanda, where he brought the city to a standstill. Due to his multinational itinerary, the Salome hit …
Leave a Reply