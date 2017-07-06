RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

IN THE INDEPENDENT: Whose victory is Bobi Wine’s win?

By Leave a Comment

French bank had role in Rwandan genocide: France's largest bank is facing serious accusations after three NGOs on June 29 said they filed legal …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire