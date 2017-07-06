RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Building a fashion empire with Afrocentric bow ties

By Leave a Comment

At the time he was still living and studying in the US, but whenever he came back home to Rwanda for the holidays, he would work on making bow ties …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire