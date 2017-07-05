RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

UP volunteer returns from Operation Christmas Child Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

(WLUC) – Samaritan's Purse has been going to Rwanda, Africa to deliver gift-filled shoeboxes to children for more than 23 years. It's all a part of the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire