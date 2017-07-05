RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Tembera U Rwanda: Domestic tourism drive ‘making big gains’

By Leave a Comment

Mutesi said 'Tembera U Rwanda' (Travel Rwanda), one of the main domestic tourism campaigns, is playing a significant role in raising the prospect of …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire