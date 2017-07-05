RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda’s Kagame rebukes Western diplomats over elections

By Leave a Comment

Kagame, who is seeking another term in August elections, said on Rwanda Television Tuesday that it's "unacceptable" for Western diplomats to …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire