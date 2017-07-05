RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandan Economy Realised 1.7% Growth in First Quarter

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda's economy grew by 1.7 in the first quarter of 2017, as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached Rwf1, 584 billion, up from Rwf1, 557 billion in …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire