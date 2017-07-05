RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: APR FC Stun Police to Win Carre d’ as Handball Title

By Leave a Comment

APR handball club have proved to be the new kings of local handball after stunning raditional archrivals Police on Monday (33-29) to win this year's …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire