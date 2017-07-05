RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

June roundup: Pre-election censorship in Kenya and Rwanda, mining for trouble in Southern Africa …

By Leave a Comment

As Rwanda and Kenya gear up for elections, both journalists and politicians are silenced, while speaking truth to power remains taboo in Tanzania …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire