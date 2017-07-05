RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

EDITORIAL: New scheme for agric insurance long overdue

By Leave a Comment

The project is significant because the sector is one of the top contributors to Rwanda's GDP and it employs over 72 per cent of the population. A study …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire