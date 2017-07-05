RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Drama as randy reveler kisses and cuddles Diamond lustfully on stage (Video)

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda Fiesta was lit, Diamond was the main act at the concert which went down two days ago in Kigali. Rwandese turned up in big number to get …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire