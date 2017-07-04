RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: What You Missed At Rwanda Fiesta Music Show

By Leave a Comment

Jamaican reggae band Morgan Heritage came with not just their conscious reggae lyrics, but also some good words for their Rwandan fans. Members …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire