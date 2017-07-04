RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Kigali Meet to Root for Quality Tertiary Education

By Leave a Comment

Experts in tertiary education on the African continent are set to meet in Kigali to look into what can be done to improve the quality of tertiary education …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire