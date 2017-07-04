RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Gasabo to Be Transformed Into ‘Model Green City’

By Leave a Comment

He said Rwanda's model also includes green transport, where some vehicles use rechargeable batteries (electric cars) instead of using oil. The green …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire