RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Uganda, Rwanda referee bodies sign cooperation agreement

By Leave a Comment

Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA) and the sister body from Rwanda Referees Association (RRA) have on Monday officially signed a …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire