RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

South Africa second in African competitive ranking

By Leave a Comment

Hoffman said: "Rwanda and Botswana are making a lot of progress. Rwanda moved up to 52nd‚ which is only a couple down from South Africa‚ so that …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire