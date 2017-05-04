RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda waiting for results on two geothermal feasibility studies

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda is anxiously waiting for the results of feasibility studies for two geothermal sites hoped to provide sufficient potential for the development of …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire