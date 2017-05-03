RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Liverpool Fans Pay Tribute to 1994 Genocide Victims, Donate to Survivors

By Leave a Comment

A group of Rwandan fans for English Premier League side Liverpool on Sunday visited a mass grave of Genocide victims in Mukarange Sector in …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire