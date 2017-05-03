RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

BDF pays tribute to genocide victims, supports survivors

By Leave a Comment

Every year, during the commemoration period, BDF joins other Rwandans to support genocide survivors. In April 2016, BDF staff joined the rest of the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire