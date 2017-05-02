RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

The Rwandan story: Scholars wage war on disinformation

By Leave a Comment

Rwandans have been victims of disinformation about their own country and there are people out there deliberately trading wrong information about …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire