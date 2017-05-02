RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

First ladies of Mali, Ethiopia and Rwanda to attend Baku World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

By Leave a Comment

The first ladies of Mali, Ethiopia and Rwanda will be participating in the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue to take place in Baku from May 4-6.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire