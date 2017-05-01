RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Survivors share testimony to mark 23 years since genocide in Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

Attendees light candles at an event on April 30, 2017 at Kibbutz Tel Yitzhak marking the 1994 genocide in which 800,000 Tutsis were killed in Rwanda …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire