RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Labour Day: Murekezi calls for improved service delivery

By Leave a Comment

The premier said that celebrating the day at the Kigali Special Economic Zone was meant to promote Made-in-Rwanda programme and attract more …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire