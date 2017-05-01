RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Labour Day: Celebrating mindset shift and nation building

By Leave a Comment

Until a few years ago, Labour Day was a great public spectacle in Rwanda. Workers, clad in colourful costumes, hired or specially-made for the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire