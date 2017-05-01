RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Harvard Medical School Recognizes Rwandan Physician for Global Health Work

By Leave a Comment

A Rwandan Doctor has scooped a prestigious “Harvard Global Health Catalyst: Distinguished Young Leader Award.” Dr. Christian Ntizimira was …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire