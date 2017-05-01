RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

East Africa: Why EU Is Sending Poll Observer Mission to Kenya but Not Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

The contrast in elections in Rwanda and Kenya, which both go to the polls in August, has come to the fore with the European Union saying it will not …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire