RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandan community in Canada commemorate Genocide

By Leave a Comment

As part of the 23rd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda, the Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire