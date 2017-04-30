RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Kabange scores 21 points to guide REG to win over Patriots

By Leave a Comment

Center Kami Kabange once again showed off his vast experienced and quality on the field as he scored a game high 21 points to guide Rwanda …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire