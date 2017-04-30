RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Burundi refugees find hope in ‘at home’ bar in Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

Kigali – Outside Rwanda's national stadium is a bar that has become a second home for Burundian refugees fleeing their country's two-year-old …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire