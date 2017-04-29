RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Trade unions petition courts over dismissal of former EWSA employees

By Leave a Comment

In the past, a joint team from SYPELGAZ and Centrale des Syndicats des Travailleures du Rwanda (CESTRAR), an umbrella organisation for trade …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire