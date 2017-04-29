RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Ethiopia PM participates in Rwanda community work during state visit

By Leave a Comment

KIGALI, April 29 (Xinhua) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn on Saturday participated in the Rwanda monthly community work locally …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire