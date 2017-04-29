RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Armyworm invasion won’t cause mass hunger in Rwanda: Minister

By Leave a Comment

KIGALI, April 29 (Xinhua) — Rwandan minister of agriculture and animal resources, Geraldine Mukeshimana has announced that the outbreak of …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire