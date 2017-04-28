RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Tz’s Magufuli sacks 10000 over fake certificates

By Leave a Comment

He was responding to the release of a government report into fraudulent qualifications in the public sector. The education minister said that some had …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire