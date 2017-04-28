RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Terry George: Recalling the horror of genocide strengthens our will to stop it

By Leave a Comment

There are moments that not only change your life but remain embedded in your memory. One happened to me in 2003. I was in Rwanda doing …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire